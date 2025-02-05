Homan vows to 'wipe' cartels 'off the face of the earth' if they attack agents at the border

Published by Luis Francisco Orozco Verified by 4 de febrero, 2025

The border czar, Tom Homan, threatened Mexican cartels with fatal consequences if they decide to attack U.S. soldiers protecting the southern border and any U.S. Border Patrol agents. The official stated during an interview with Fox News that President Donald Trump's administration has enough power to wipe "these cartels off the face of the earth" if any of them dare to make this "mistake."

Homan added that the U.S. government is capable of resolving the chaos left by the past administration of former President Joe Biden on the southern border, as the current president is fully prepared and Border Patrol is ready to take the corresponding actions. The official also commented that while the easy part will be to counteract the power of the Mexican cartels on the border and hit their money flow, the delicate part will come later since, in his own words, "it’s going to become violent." However, Homan assured the U.S. military and the Border Patrol are fully prepared for this scenario.

"Once we secure the border and make it more difficult for them to make money, it’s going to become violent. You’re going to see violence on the border. And that’s unfortunate but we know it’s coming. Border Patrol is prepared. It’s great to have the military on the southern border, they’re prepared. It’d be a bad move on their part to harm any Border Patrol agent or soldier," the border czar commented.

Threat from cartels

Homan's statements on Fox News came a day after the New York Post published an internal memo from an unspecified government security agency, which revealed that some of Mexico's most powerful drug cartels have reportedly ordered their ranks to carry out kamikaze drone attacks on any Border Patrol and Department of Homeland Security agents.

According to the memorandum, these cartels made this decision as a response to President Trump's policies for bringing order to the border and drastically decreasing the influx of drugs from Mexico. The document also ordered Homeland Security and Border Patrol agents not only to be on alert for any attacks but also to carry first aid supplies during their operations at the border.