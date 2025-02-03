Musk claims Trump has given green light to USAID's shut down

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 3 de febrero, 2025

Elon Musk confirmed that Donald Trump has given the green light to eliminate the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). After several days of messages and rumors about the future of the agency, the tycoon assured that he spoke with the president and he agrees that "it should be shut down."

In a X Spaces event early Monday, the tycoon noted that "with regards to the USAID stuff, I went over it with (the president) in detail and he agreed that we should shut it down." Statements that put the nail in the coffin of an agency that had seen its funds frozen and a large number of its employees laid off since Trump's inauguration.

The DOGE chief noted that this is something he himself has consulted with the president "a few times" and the president confirmed to him that he wants to close the agency. The actions of two senior agency officials trying to prevent DOGE personnel from accessing USAID files finished with flaming tempers.

"USAID is a ball of worms."

During the Spaces talk, which he co-presented with Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst and Vivek Ramaswamy, Musk charged that USAID was an "incredibly politically partisan" entity and that its efforts have focused on supporting "radically left-wing causes around the world, including things that are anti-American."

In addition, the Musk mogul asserted that USAID is "not fixable," because "we don't have an apple with a worm in it. We have a ball of worms. USAID is a ball of worms."