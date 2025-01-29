Pam Bondi receives Senate Judiciary Committee approval in a vote divided along partisan lines

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Friday approved the nomination of Pam Bondi as attorney general. All 12 Republicans on the committee voted in favor of the former Florida attorney general, while all 10 Democrats voted against. This approval clears the way for a vote by the full House later this week.

During her confirmation hearing, Trump's second pick, after Matt Gaetz stepped aside, promised to work for independent justice and for the safety of Americans: "That includes getting back to basics: gangs, drugs, terrorists, cartels, our border and our foreign adversaries."