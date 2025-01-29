Trump accuses Panama of erasing "at high speed" all traces of China in the region

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 29 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump accused Panama of attempting to eliminate "with great speed" all traces of China in order to hide evidence of the communist regime's control over the Central American country.

"Panama is, with great speed, attempting to take down the 64% of signs which are written in Chinese. They are all over the Zone, because China controls the Panama Canal. Panama is not going to get away with this!" posted the president on Truth Social. He included several images of signs in Chinese and Spanish.

This marks the latest chapter in the ongoing exchange of accusations between the authorities of both countries. After securing a resounding victory in the November 2024 elections, Trump set his sights on the Panama Canal, asserting his control in response to China's growing presence in the region.

"The Panama Canal opened 110 years ago, and its construction came at HUGE cost to the United States in lives and treasure – 38,000 American men died from infected mosquitoes in the jungles during construction. Theodore Roosevelt was president of the United States at the time of its construction, and he understood the strength of naval power and commerce. When President Jimmy Carter foolishly gave it away, for One Dollar, during his term in Office, it was solely for Panama to manage, not China, or anyone else," he said.

Trump's latest statements come just days before Marco Rubio begins his tour of Central America. During his trip, the Secretary of State will stop in Panama, where he is expected to meet with the country’s authorities to discuss control of the Panama Canal and China's growing influence in the region.