Trump candidates prevail in Republican primary to replace Gaetz and Waltz in Congress

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 28 de enero, 2025

Candidates backed by Donald Trump comfortably prevailed in the Republican primary to replace Matt Gaetz and Michael Waltz in the House of Representatives. Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis advanced to the general election, where they are expected to win easily over their Democratic rivals.

Gaetz and Waltz resigned from their seats after being nominated by Trump for attorney general and homeland security adviser. While Waltz is already serving in his new role, Gaetz had to step down from his nomination due to various controversies about his personal life. He currently hosts a program on One American News (OAN).

Two special elections were set to take place in April 2025 to replace them. As for the primaries, Patronis and Fine prevailed in Florida's 1st and 6th congressional districts, respectively.

Fine, a current state senator and former legislator, won 83% of the vote to Aaron Baker's 14%. "God saved Donald Trump's life so he could save the world. And tonight, both driven by my incredible family and all of you who voted for me, put me one step closer to being able to help him do that. I swear I won't let any of you down," Fine celebrated on his X account.

Patronis, who currently serves as Florida's chief financial officer, won with 65% to Joel Rudman's 10%. Patronis has been in Florida politics for over 20 years and is very close to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Trump celebrated both wins on his X account, posting images with both Republican candidates.