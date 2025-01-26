Trump reiterates his commitment to eliminate tip taxes in Las Vegas

Trump on stage in Las Vegas, Nevada, in front of a sign reading "No Tax on Tips" AFP / Mandel Ngan

President Donald Trump capped a frenetic week with a visit to Las Vegas, Nevada, where he reiterated his pledge to eliminate tip taxes at an impromptu rally.

Trump made the promise during the 2024 election campaign in Nevada, the hub of gambling and hospitality in the United States.

"We're going to get that for you," Trump said to cheers Saturday in Las Vegas, right in front of a sign reading "No Tax on Tips."

"So if you’re a restaurant worker, server, a valet, a bell hop, a bartender, one of my caddies," Trump continued, "or any other worker relies on tipped income. Your tips will be 100% yours."

At the Las Vegas rally, Trump mentioned the case of Jessica, "a hard-working single mother" who is battling a serious illness.

"Jessica is struggling to pay for medical bills to remove a tumor behind her right eye," Trump said. "She's currently saving up for a second surgery while also paying for her children's daycare. Jessica says that No Tax on Tips would transform her life."

During his inauguration speech on Monday, Trump claimed that his pledge contributed significantly to his victory in the swing state, which he had lost to Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

"Can you remember that little statement about tips?" Trump said. "Anybody remember that little statement? I think we won Nevada because of that statement."

Trump also stated that he is working to "pass a massive tax cut for American workers and families."

"I'll be working with Congress to get a bill on my desk to cut taxes... keeps my promise for NO TAX ON TIPS!" the president declared.

The proposal is one of several tax initiatives President Trump campaigned on, again paving the way for legislative tax reform as when he defeated Hillary Clinton in 2016.

During the campaign, Trump also proposed cutting corporate taxes, ending taxes on Social Security benefits, exempting overtime pay from taxation and raising the cap on state and local tax deductions. The president has repeatedly stated that the tax adjustments will positively impact the economy, especially benefiting the middle and working class.

Trump has also said that the revenue from his new tariffs will replace the revenue the state will lose by not taxing Americans as much.