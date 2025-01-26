Leftist tears

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 26 de enero, 2025

Trump's inauguration has once again unleashed a river of tears among many celebrities on the left, many of whom have not hesitated to take to social networks and related media to let them pour out along with warnings of the apocalyptic threats that will come as a result o the Republican's return to the White House. As if this fact in itself were not enough, they have rushed to join the fake controversy of Elon Musk's Nazi salute during last Monday's events, echoing without hesitation the manipulation of the international media and even abandoning X as a gesture of protest.

Many of them began their particular lament without even giving 24 hours of courtesy to the new president after his inauguration or waiting for Trump to begin his cascade of executive order signatures to make a 180-degree turn to the inheritance received from Joe Biden.

John Cryer, living up to his last name

One of the earliest risers was actor John Cryer, who, living up to his last name, just 6 minutes after the Republican was sworn in posted on the networks that "the American criminal presidency begins."

Stephen King 'novel' to justify Biden's last-minute pardons

Even before that, without even waiting for the start of the festivities, the writer Stephen King published a tweet from a horror novel justifying with Trump's "vengeful nature" that Biden was forced to grant preemptive pardons "for the men and women who defended the Constitution," referring to members of the Select Committee that investigated Jan. 6, Gen. Mark Milley and Dr. Fauci. Perhaps he was also including the president's family members, also last-minute beneficiaries of the pardon.

That Biden should have to issue preemptive pardons for men and women who defended the Constitution is a sad comment on Trump's vengeful nature. — Stephen King (@stephenking.bsky.social) 20 de enero de 2025, 15:05

Mia Farrow's preemptive strike: "Nothing to celebrate"

Mia Farrow, for her part, opted for a preemptive strike. A day before the change of president, she laid out her reasons why, straight up, there was "nothing to celebrate" on the 20th. "A convicted felon who assaulted women, did everything he could to overthrow our 2020 election, lied that he had won, stole our countries' nuclear secrets, lied about it and showed it to foreign billionaires. Nothing to celebrate. It's disgusting," she wrote on her bluesky account.

A convicted felon who assaulted women, did all he could to overthrow our 2020 elections, lied that he had won, stole our counties nuclear secrets, lied about that & showed them to foreign billionaires. Nothing to celebrate. Its sickening. — Mia Farrow (@miafarrow.bsky.social) 19 de enero de 2025, 0:42

Wendell Pierce, fixation with January 6 and condemnation of Trump

A very similar strategy - and with very similar arguments - to Wendell Pierce, one of the protagonists of the HBO series The Wire, although in his case with special attention to the pardon of those condemned by January 6.

"Tomorrow President Trump is inaugurated at 12 noon. A convicted felon who led a violent insurrection to overthrow the U.S. government where law enforcement was attacked and people lost their lives. He will immediately pardon many who were convicted of crimes on January 6. I will not participate in revisionist history. A criminal President, who led a criminal insurrection to overthrow the U.S. Government, will complete his journey to regain power in the Presidency. We lost an election. We did not lose our principles."

Barbra Streissand, against merchandising and Cabinet members

For her part, Barbra Streissand managed to wait three hours from the inauguration of the new president to launch her criticism of the new leader of the Executive. In her case, the criticism was of the merchandising that Trump launched in the days leading up to the inauguration, pointing out that the tycoon "could show some class and stop selling branded products."

Donald Trump assumes the Presidency today. Maybe he could show some class and stop selling branded merchandise instead of cashing in on the office. — Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand.bsky.social) 20 de enero de 2025, 21:21

Shortly after, the popular actress and singer did start with more political profile criticisms, targeting the new Cabinet members: "Trump is choosing his Cabinet members less for their competence and experience than for their loyalty or perceived appearance for television. His last presidency was like a bad reality show, and this one is starting out worse."

Trump is choosing his Cabinet members less on their competence and experience than on their loyalty or perceived appearance for television. His last Presidency was a like a bad reality show, and this one is starting off worse. — Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand.bsky.social) 21 de enero de 2025, 17:32

Spreading Musk's 'Nazi salute' hoax: "This is just the beginning"

The leftists who managed to hold out until the speeches of the possession event had the prize of being able to contribute to spreading the Musk Nazi salute hoax. This is the case, for example, of Judd Apatow, who shared the famous image with a "this is just the beginning." In fact, he literally complied on his part, since that post was "just the beginning" of the dozens of publications on his account of that gesture with different interpretations or memes.

The notorious absence of Whoopi Goldberg

One of the most resounding absences in this list was that of Whoopi Goldberg. The actress and co-host of The View was in Paris on the opening day, so the show's followers were left without her acidic comments.

Something that was not deprived of her companions in the space. Thus, Behar, 82, began with sarcasm, mocking the 47th president's arm movements and joking with the audience, "Did something happen yesterday?" Sara Haines, who witnessed part of the speech, perceived a "dark" tone in Trump's words and criticized his attitude, stating, "He had this sort of martyrial persona like, 'You people are downtrodden and you're almost beyond repair. You guys can't save this place, but I can.'" Alyssa Farah Griffin also tuned into the show and claimed the politician is now "as much a part of American history as George Bush, Barack Obama," and lamented how he has been normalized by millions of voters.