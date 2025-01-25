Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 24 de enero, 2025

The Department of Justice (DOJ) of Donald Trump limited the scope of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act. This legislation penalizes blocking, harming, and threatening abortion clinics across the country. The president recently pardoned a group of individuals previously convicted under this legislation.

Under the FACE Act, which was originally enacted in 1994 by President Bill Clinton, it is illegal to threaten or interfere with a person "obtaining or providing reproductive health services" or to damage a facility "because such facility provides reproductive health."

According to a memo released by the Trump Administration, only in "extraordinary circumstances" or in cases where "significant aggravating factors" are present will the law apply. This was confirmed by Chad Mizelle, chief of staff of the Justice Department.

The letter also explained that future cases under the FACE Act will remain mostly in the state and local courts, exceptionally falling under federal jurisdiction, where only cases "presenting significant aggravating factors" will be heard.

"Until further notice, no new abortion-related FACE Act actions — criminal or civil — will be permitted without authorization from the Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Rights Division," Mizelle added.

Is the FACE Act repealed?

Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) recently introduced a bill to repeal the FACE Act. According to the Texas Republican, the legislation "has been used as a weapon against pro-life Americans."

"Most importantly, we in Congress need to do our part to eliminate the laws used for the weaponization, including the FACE Act. Data my office obtained from Merrick Garland's DOJ showed that 97% of FACE Act prosecutions from 1994-2024 were against pro-life Americans," Roy explained via a statement.

Trump's pardon of activists convicted under FACE Act The president recently pardoned 23 people who had been convicted in recent years of violating the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act.



Among those pardoned was a group of Tennessee activists, who in 2021 gathered in a room outside Carafem Health Center. There they sang, prayed and encouraged the women present not to have abortions.

"Now that we have a Republican trifecta in the House, Senate, and White House, Congress should move quickly to repeal this law and ensure that no future president can weaponize it against pro-lifers ever again. No more excuses, let's get it done," he added.

Harriet Hageman, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Daniel Webster, Eli Crane, Josh Brecheen, Russ Fulcher, Dan Crenshaw and Anna Paulina Luna, among many others, co-sponsored Roy's legislation.

His counterpart in the Senate is Mike Lee (R-UT), another longtime critic of this legislation enacted by President Clinton.