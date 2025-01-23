Trump orders the release of all files related to the assassinations of JFK and MLK

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 23 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump signed an executive order to release all records in the possession of the federal government related to the assassinations of former President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy and activist Martin Luther King Jr. The president had already promised this on the campaign trail and formalized the order from the Oval Office, assuring that the information is in the "public interest."

Trump's executive order directs the director of national intelligence and the attorney general to present within fifteen days a plan for the "full and complete release of records related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy." "All is to be disclosed," the president said before signing.

"I have now determined that the continued redaction and withholding of information from records pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy is not consistent with the public interest and the release of these records is long overdue," read the document signed by the president.

"And although no Act of Congress directs the release of information pertaining to the assassinations of Senator Robert F. Kennedy and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I have determined that the release of all records in the Federal Government’s possession pertaining to each of those assassinations is also in the public interest," it continues.

Trump himself already released many documents related to the assassination of former President Kennedy, but, as he himself confessed in past interviews, he did not release everything on the recommendation of Mike Pompeo, who officiated as director of the CIA and later as Secretary of State during the first Trump Administration.

As the then-Republican candidate told Joe Rogan, Pompeo convinced him at the time to keep certain documents to protect live agents, as well as for "national security" reasons.

In the same interview, Trump promised to release all remaining documents "immediately" upon returning to the White House.

"We hope to be provided the opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release"

Dr. King’s family expressed their concerns just hours after Trump’s announcement. They issued a statement requesting the chance to review the documents before they are made public.

“Today, our family has learned that President Trump has ordered the declassification of the remaining records pertaining to the assassinations of President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert F. Kennedy, and our father, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.", the family of the renowned civil rights activist stated.

"For us, the assassination of our father is a deeply personal family loss that we have endured over the last 56 years. We hope to be provided the opportunity to review the files as a family prior to its public release", they added.

The Kennedy and Dr. King assassinations

John F. Kennedy - Nov. 22, 1963 in Dallas, Texas.

Martin Luther King Jr. - April 4, 1968 in Memphis, Tennessee.