LIVE: Highlights of Hispanic Inaugural Ball, celebrating the impact of Hispanics in the U.S. two days before Trump's inauguration

18 de enero, 2025

This Jan. 18, the Hispanic Inaugural Ball 2025 became the epicenter of an unprecedented celebration highlighting the important role of Hispanics in America's present and future. Organized in honor of President-elect Donald Trump's recent electoral victory, the event brought together international leaders, political figures and prominent businessmen in an evening that vindicated the values of faith, family and opportunity.

Among the international guests were presidents Javier Milei, from Argentina; and Santiago Peña, from Paraguay; who highlighted the relevance of the ties between their countries and the United States and the values in common around the defense of freedom.

Milei, in particular, stood out for receiving a great reception from the audience and for receiving the "Titan of Economic Reform" award, given by Wall Street Latino 2025 due to the president's economic management in his country.

They were joined by Senators Bernie Moreno, Ted Cruz, businessman and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy -who introduced Milei and incoming Secretary of State, Marco Rubio.

The event not only celebrated the achievements of Hispanics in the country, but also highlighted their growing influence on the nation's future. With more than 62 million Hispanics in the United States, responsible for an annual economic impact of $3.7 trillion, the Hispanic community is increasingly consolidating itself as a fundamental pillar in the country's economy and culture.

09:20 pm Senator Moreno: "Hispanics can do anything we want to do" Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno, of Colombian descent, took the stage and stated that Hispanics have the ability to achieve anything they set their minds to in the United States, including being elected as senators.



"We don't want any more of this discrimination. We need people to come here to pick our crops, clean our homes, and mow our lawns. Because you know what? That's not what Hispanics can do," said Moreno. "Hispanics can do anything we want to do. Some of us can even become United States Senators."



"And in four years, America will understand the positive impact of the Hispanic community," continued the Ohio senator. "And we're going to build an alliance between a free, prosperous South America and a strong, free, and prosperous United States of America. That is President Trump's vision. That's what we're going to achieve in the next four years. And it will be the Hispanic community that makes that happen. Are you with me? Now, I am so proud to be the first South American-born senator. Because we know that Colombians are 'berracos.' Thank you."

08:55 pm President of Paraguay: "With more freedom, there will always be much more progress" The Paraguayan President, Santiago Peña, one of the international guests at the Hispanic Inaugural Ball, delivered a brief speech during the gala in which he highlighted the challenging historical process his country endured after the War of the Triple Alliance. During that conflict, Paraguay saw most of its male population decimated at the hands of Brazilian, Argentine, and Uruguayan troops in the 19th century.



"Paraguay has a deep commitment to freedom, democracy, and the defense of such fundamental principles. It is a country that has probably experienced one of the greatest tragedies in the history of the Americas—a war 150 years ago that wiped out 90 percent of the male population in my country," Peña stated, adding that the Western Hemisphere is witnessing an exciting moment with President Trump’s victory.



"When there were no adults left, children went to war, and it was those children who, along with our women, rebuilt the country. That’s why Paraguay today has the youngest population in the region (...). A young population that truly wants to progress and defend the principles of freedom," Peña remarked. "We are committed to this fight. This is a great moment, not only for the United States under the presidency of Donald Trump but also for the entire Western Hemisphere, for the Americas, and for the whole world."