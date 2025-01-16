Trump and Biden fight to claim Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

Representatives of outgoing President Joe Biden and President-elect Donald Trump were on hand Wednesday in Qatar when Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed Al Thani announced the ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terrorist group.

Despite their major differences, both Biden and Trump aimed to reach the agreement before Jan. 20, the day of the Republican's inauguration, in order for the hostages, including seven Americans, to be released.

Brett McGurk, Biden's envoy for the negotiations, had arrived in Doha, the capital of Qatar, a few weeks ago, and Steve Witkoff, Trump's representative in the talks, also recently arrived in the Arab country.

According to reports, both participated in various meetings and spoke via phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Republican was the first to announce that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "This EPIC ceasefire agreement could have only happened as a result of our Historic Victory in November."

Biden, meanwhile, after being asked by a reporter at the White House whether the credit for the agreement went to Trump or to him, the president responded, "Is that a joke?"

Netanyahu thanked Biden and Trump for their help



Israel's Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Netanyahu thanked Trump for his "help in advancing the release of the hostages and helping Israel to bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families."

The prime minister also thanked the U.S. president-elect for affirming that Gaza will "NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven."

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office added that Netanyahu and Trump agreed to meet soon in the United States.

In addition, the office indicated that the Israeli prime minister thanked Biden "for his help in advancing the hostage deal."