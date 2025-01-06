Trump accuses Biden of making the presidential transition "as difficult as possible"

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 6 de enero, 2025

Donald Trump has accused Joe Biden of making the presidential transition more difficult than it needs to be. A few days before the start of the second Trump administration, the president-elect lashed out at the Democrat for his last-minute announcements before leaving the Oval Office, such as banning new offshore oil and gas drilling.

The Republican will be inaugurated as president on January 20 and has already stated that he will reverse Joe Biden's last measures in office.

"Biden is doing everything possible to make the TRANSITION as difficult as as possible, from Lawfare such as has never been seen before, to costly and ridiculous Executive Orders on the Green New Scam and other money wasting Hoaxes," Trump said on his Truth Social account.

"Fear not, these 'Orders' will all be terminated shortly, and we will become a Nation of Common Sense and Strength. MAGA!!!" he wrote.

The cited ban on new offshore oil and gas development covers the entire Atlantic and eastern Gulf of Mexico coasts, the Pacific coasts off California, Oregon and Washington, as well as a portion of the Bering Sea.

Trump was joined by Ben Shapiro, who also took aim at Biden for his final days as president. "President Biden's decision to ban hundreds of millions of acres from new offshore drilling puts the US in a grave situation against other countries in the long run," he said on his daily program, 'The Ben Shapiro Show.'

The Democratic president justified his action through a statement released Monday, in which he argued the following, "My decision reflects what coastal communities, businesses and beachgoers have known for a long time: that drilling off these coasts could cause irreversible damage to places we hold dear and is unnecessary to meet our nation’s energy needs."

"As the climate crisis continues to threaten communities across the country and we are transitioning to a clean energy economy, now is the time to protect these coasts for our children and grandchildren," he added.