Trump suggests restoring Denali to its original name: Mt. McKinley

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 26 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump has expressed a desire to revert Denali, the highest mountain in the United States located in Alaska, to its original name, Mount McKinley. The name honors William McKinley, the 25th president of the United States.

"McKinley was a very good, maybe a great president. They took his name off Mount McKinley, didn't they? That's what they do to people," Trump said at a rally, suggesting he would rename the mountain.

The name Mount McKinley was officially recognized from 1896, when a gold prospector gave it the name, until 2015, when former President Barack Obama decided to change it to Denali in order to honor the language and heritage of Alaska Natives. "Denali" means "the high one" or "the great one."

During his first term, Trump attempted to restore the mountain's original name, Mount McKinley, but was unsuccessful, partly due to opposition from Alaskan senators.

This issue may resurface in 2025, as Alaska's Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski has already voiced her stance on the matter.

"There is only one name worthy of the highest mountain in North America - Denali, the big one," Murkowski posted on social media.