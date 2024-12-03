Trump nominates donor and banker Warren Stephens as ambassador to the U.K.

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 2 de diciembre, 2024

Donald Trump announced Warren Stephens' nomination as ambassador to the United Kingdom. The president-elect made the announcement through his Truth Social account, in which he highlighted the Republican banker and donor as "one of the most successful businessmen in the Country."

"Warren has always dreamed of serving the United States full time. I am thrilled that he will now have that opportunity as the top Diplomat, representing the U.S.A. to one of America’s most cherished and beloved Allies," Trump wrote on his social network platform.

He defined Stephens as "one of the most successful entrepreneurs in the country," adding also that he led his company for 38 years "while selflessly giving back to his community as a philanthropist." Trump also congratulated Stephens' family, particularly his wife, three children and six grandchildren.

As for his political donations, the Arkansas native backed Bob Dole in 1996, Steve Forbes in 1999 and Mitt Romney in 2012.

He donated approximately $1 million to Trump's campaign in this election cycle. However, he had previously financially backed other candidates in the primaries, including Chris Christie, Tim Scott, Nikki Haley and even Asa Hutchinson.

On Trump and his relationship with the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among the first leaders to congratulate the Republican after his victory over Kamala Harris. He wrote that both countries "stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise."

Stephens' nomination is among other high-profile ambassadorial nominations, such as Charles Kushner to France and Mike Huckabee to Israel.

Trump's ambassadors to the United Kingdom