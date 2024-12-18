The Republican resigned from Congress in the midst of his nomination for attorney general/ Brenden Smialowski AFP.

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 18 de diciembre, 2024

The House Ethics Committee approved releasing a report of its investigation into former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.).

The investigation included a review of alleged allegations that Gaetz had engaged in sexual misconduct and illicit drug use, had accepted improper gifts, had given special favors to people with whom he had personal relationships and had obstructed the House investigation.

Meanwhile, Gaetz criticized the committee's decision and maintained that there are no outstanding accusations against him. He asserted that the Justice Department itself exonerated him of wrongdoing.

"The Biden/Garland Justice Department spent years reviewing allegations that I committed various crimes. I was not charged with anything: I was totally exonerated. Not even of a campaign finance-related offense. And the people investigating me hated me," Gaetz said in a message posted on X.

The former representative noted that after that review, the same alleged witnesses that the Justice Department deemed not credible, were called by the House Ethics Department.

"To repeat their claims absent any cross-examination or challenge from me or my attorneys. I’ve had no chance to ever confront any accusers. I’ve never been charged. I’ve never been sued," he stressed.

In that sense, he maintained that with the publication of the report, the possibility of defending himself is taken away. "Instead, House Ethics will reportedly post a report online that I have no opportunity to debate or rebut as a former member of the body," he noted.

In addition, he acknowledged that as a young man he partied and was involved with several women, but, he asserted, he was never with anyone underage.

"In my single days, I often sent funds to women I dated - even some I never dated but who asked. I dated several of these women for years. I NEVER had sexual contact with someone under 18."