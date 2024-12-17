Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 17 de diciembre, 2024

The Biden administration is concerned about a possible invasion by Turkey into Syria, because the Turks are amassing forces on the border with the Arab country, senior U.S. officials told The Wall Street Journal.

According to the sources, Ankara is planning to carry out the incursion, with the support of Syrian pro-Turkish militias, into territory controlled by the Kurds, allies of Washington, in Syria.

The officials said there are large Turkish artillery units, allied Syrian militiamen and Turkish commanders in civilian clothes near Kobani, a Kurdish-majority town on the Syrian-Turkish border.

One of the sources claimed that a Turkish invasion is imminent.

The officials also expressed concern about the likely Turkish offensive as they believe that doing so would increase instability in the region and damage efforts to maintain protection against remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist group.

Trump said Turkey will play a 'key' role in whatever happens in Syria



In remarks made during a press conference Monday, President-elect Donald Trump praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, saying the jihadist rebels, who recently toppled the Bashar al-Assad regime, "are controlled by Turkey, and that's OK"

Moreover, Trump, as he had previously stated, argued that the United States should not intervene in the conflict in Syria in any significant way. He added that Turkey will be a "key" factor in what happens in the Arab country.