Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16 de diciembre, 2024

President-elect Trump held his first formal press conference since winning the election last month, during which he announced investments and made important statements on domestic and foreign policy.

The main topic of the conference was the announcement of a major investment by the Japanese company Softbank in the United States. The Republican shared that the Japanese technology investment company SoftBank will invest $100 billion in the country and create at least 100,000 jobs.

In addition, the president took the opportunity to again criticize the Biden Administration for its handling of the mysterious drones that over the weekend appeared in places such as New Jersey.

"The government knows what is happening. Look, our military knows where they took off from; if it’s a garage, they can go right into that garage. They know where it came from and where it went (...) And for some reason, they don’t want to comment. I think they’d be better off saying what it is," Trump said.

"Our military knows, and our president knows, and for some reason they want to keep people in suspense," the president-elect added.

On foreign policy, the president highlighted that China and the United States should focus on working together to address global problems. In addition, he indicated that his team is trying to help recover hostages kidnapped by Hamas and that he has spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

He also commented that both Russia and Ukraine should be prepared to reach an agreement and end the war.

When asked about the migration crisis, mainly Venezuelan immigrants, Trump stressed that the regime will have to accept the deportees or else face harsh economic consequences.

Trump also signaled that he is open to pardoning New York City Mayor Eric Adams. The Democrat is facing a federal criminal bribery case in New York. Trump said he has been treated unfairly.

"I think he was treated pretty unfairly (...) Now I haven’t seen the gravity of it all, but it seems like being upgraded in an airplane many years ago — I know probably everybody here has been upgraded," the president-elect commented.

He did not miss the opportunity to refer to the criticism against Robert Kennedy Jr. and said that, "I think you're going to find that he is a very rational guy... You're not going to lose the Polio vaccine. That's not going to happen."