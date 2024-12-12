Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 12 de diciembre, 2024

A report released Thursday by the Department of Justice's Office of the Inspector General concluded that the FBI had serious deficiencies in collecting and handling intelligence before the events of Jan. 6, 2021 on Capitol Hill. While the report acknowledges certain agency efforts, it highlights omissions that could have made a crucial difference.

The document reveals that although the FBI took some preemptive steps, it failed to solicit key information from informants in its 56 field offices across the country. This step, considered "basic," could have helped law enforcement be better prepared for the riots. It also confirmed that 26 FBI informants were present in Washington that day; however, none were authorized to participate in the protests or to incite others to do so.

The report also highlights that although the FBI shared a bulletin on Jan. 5 warning of a possible "war" on Capitol Hill, it did not act with the urgency needed to address this threat. This failure left local and federal authorities in a vulnerable position in the face of the next day's events.

FBI response and analysis of the report

In its response to the report, the FBI accepted the criticism and assured that it will implement measures to improve intelligence collection and use in future events. The agency pledged to address the weaknesses noted to prevent similar incidents.

However, FBI Director Christopher Wray, who announced this week his intention to resign at the end of President Joe Biden's term, has defended the handling of intelligence information prior to Jan. 6. According to Wray, in 2021, the information was strategically distributed, discussed at command post meetings in Washington and made available to other law enforcement agencies through an online portal designed to facilitate access to relevant intelligence.

Impact on investigations and policy context

This report is the latest in a series of investigations into the events of Jan. 6, a day that remains the subject of intense debate in the United States. While it says the FBI succeeded in tracking down individuals linked to domestic terrorism, failures in coordination and use of intelligence underscore a concerning lack of preparedness.

The report also puts into context the political tensions this event has generated, including the criticism of key institutions.