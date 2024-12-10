Matt Gaetz to get his own show on OAN: Monday through Friday on primetime starting in January

Republican resigned from Congress in the midst of his nomination for attorney general/ Brenden Smialowski AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

Matt Gaetz will have his own show on One America News (OAN). The former Republican congressman confirmed it on the channel's screen and through his social media, where he shared some images about 'The Matt Gaetz Show', which will premiere in January 2025 on primetime.

Gaetz was Trump's first choice for attorney general, but then decided to withdraw his name from the nomination, claiming his confirmation was "unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump-Vance transition."

Since he had resigned from the House of Representatives to face the confirmation process, his near future had become unknown, which he took it upon himself to clarify with the announcement of his joining OAN.

According to the television network, 'The Matt Gaetz Show' will air Monday through Friday at "6 p.m. Pacific Time and 9 p.m. Eastern Time."

"Matt Gaetz has earned a reputation as a relentless champion of conservative values, taking on entrenched Washington bureaucrats and exposing government overreach. While serving on key committees including the House Judiciary and Armed Services Committees, Gaetz was a leading voice in defending President Donald Trump and advocating for an unapologetic America-first agenda," OAN said in a statement.

"His knack for connecting with grassroots Americans and shaking up the status quo makes him a dynamic and timely addition to OAN’s team," they added.

Gaetz went on the OAN screen Tuesday to confirm the news. At the same time, he was enthusiastic about his new project heading into 2025. "I have the sources, I have the knowledge. There's a great spirit of optimism to take advantage of the opportunity the US is offering," he said.

"OAN is blazing a trail in media, embracing not just traditional news but the platforms where Americans are going—streaming, apps, podcasts, and social media. I couldn’t be more thrilled to join OAN’s forward-thinking team and be part of this revolutionary expansion," he added in remarks to his new employer.

His name had been considered as a possible replacement for Marco Rubio in the Senate, as well as part of the 2026 Florida governor's race. Ron DeSantis cannot serve more than two consecutive terms, so Gaetz had been mentioned as one of the possible contenders to succeed him.