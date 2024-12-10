Justice stops Biden's plan to allow DACA illegal immigrants to receive Obamacare benefits

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 10 de diciembre, 2024

The justice department ruled against the Biden administration regarding its intention to allow illegal immigrants enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program receive medical care under the Affordable Care Act, or what is commonly known as Obamacare.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Traynor ruled, by way of a preliminary injunction, in favor of Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach who sued the Biden administration for wanting to implement these health measures for the benefit of illegal immigrants, even though it knew the law did not allow it.

"This decision is a major victory for the rule of law. Congress never intended for illegal aliens to receive Obamacare benefits. In fact, two laws prohibit them from receiving such benefits. The Biden administration tried to get around those laws. But we fought back and defeated the Biden Justice Department," Kobach wrote in a statement.

The lawsuit was backed by the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Florida, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

In May, Biden issued an official statement extending health coverage for DACA recipients. It is estimated that benefits to this group of illegal immigrants cost taxpayers around $300 million annually.

This court ruling comes during Biden’s final month left in the White House. President-elect Donald Trump plans to overturn this when he takes office.