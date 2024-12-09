Trump says he will not investigate Joe Biden or his family: 'I’m not looking to go back into the past'

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 8 de diciembre, 2024

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump affirmed during an interview that he will not order investigations against current President Joe Biden or members of his family.

In a pre-recorded conversation for NBC News's "Meet the Press," Trump stressed his intention to focus on moving forward with his political agenda rather than seeking retaliation against his political opponents.

"I’m not looking to go back into the past"

Asked about possible investigations related to Joe Biden or his close circle, Trump was emphatic: "I’m not looking to go back into the past. Retribution will be through success."

Trump made clear that decisions about possible investigations will rest with Pam Bondi, his future attorney general, and other top Justice Department officials. He assured that he would not exert pressure to prosecute political adversaries. "I want her to do what she wants to do," Trump said when asked whether Bondi should investigate former special prosecutor Jack Smith and the team that brought cases against him. While Trump called Smith "very corrupt," he emphasized that he will not specifically instruct Bondi to investigate him.

Moderate stance toward investigations

Referring to the list of alleged enemies of the "Deep State" drawn up by Kash Patel, whom Trump named as his future FBI director, the president-elect downplayed the idea of conducting automatic investigations.

"No, I’m not doing that unless I find something that is reasonable, but that’s not going to be my decision," he commented, emphasizing that final decisions will rest with his appointees at the helm of the justice and security agencies.

Success as a priority

Focused on advancing his agenda, Trump declared that his priority will be expanding U.S. oil and gas production, setting aside what he described as "disputes of the past."