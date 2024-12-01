After weeks of speculation, Trump announces Kash Patel as FBI director

Patel worked at the Department of Defense during the first Trump Administration/ Patrick Fallon . AFP

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 30 de noviembre, 2024

Donald Trump nominated Kashyap "Kash" Patel as director of the FBI. After weeks of speculation about who would fill the post, the president-elect confirmed it on social media. He is a 44-year-old lawyer with experience in the first Trump administration, specifically in national security, intelligence and counterterrorism. He was also part of the transition team, advising on some high-profile appointments.

"Kash is a brilliant lawyer, investigator, and “America First” fighter who has spent his career exposing corruption, defending Justice, and protecting the American People. He played a pivotal role in uncovering the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax, standing as an advocate for truth, accountability, and the Constitution," the president-elect wrote on social media.

Patel worked at the Department of Justice during the Obama administration and later joined Republican Congressman David Nunes's staff. Currently, he is the CEO of Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). He served as an advisor to the Intelligence Committee of the House, later to become one of the main detractors of the Democratic committee's investigation into Trump's alleged ties to Russia.

In late 2020, he was appointed chief of staff to acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. After Trump's first term ended, he joined the TMTG.

On Saturday night, the president-elect also nominated Sheriff Chad Chronister as the administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

"For over 32 years, Sheriff Chad Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community SAFE," Trump said of his nomination.

"As DEA Administrator, Chad will work with our great Attorney General, Pam Bondi, to secure the Border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs, across the Southern Border, and SAVE LIVES. Congratulations to Chad, his wife Nikki, and two wonderful sons!" he added.