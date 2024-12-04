The end of social media censorship: Why Silicon Valley mogul Marc Andreessen applauds Trump's win

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 4 de diciembre, 2024

Tech mogul and Silicon Valley pioneer Marc Andreessen stopped by Joe Rogan's podcast studio to comment on Donald Trump's victory over the Democrats nearly one month ago.

Andreessen, who in the past always supported the Democratic Party, switched sides in this election to become one of the biggest donors to Donald Trump's campaign. He assured that after the Republican's victory he is "very happy."

Andreessen unveiled his point of view with Joe Rogan to justify his support for Trump in this election. In large part, this was due to the relationship between the Democratic administration and Big Tech companies, especially in terms of censorship and political agenda.

During the interview, Andreessen agreed with Rogan on the theory that Big Tech may have collaborated with the federal administration to shape discourse by driving and suppressing online content during and before the electoral campaign.

"That was, like, direct interference, and it was aided and abetted by a lot of former intelligence officials and by the current administration," Andreessen said in the interview. "You know, tons of pressure on censorship coming from the current administration and all their kind of arms of the censorship apparatus."

Andreessen assured that what happened on different platforms and social networks is similar to the case of Twitter and the Twitter Files and that soon, with the future administration, more of these details will come to light. Andreessen opined that Big Tech has its share of blame in all this, "but the government, the Biden White House, was directly exerting censorship pressure on American companies to censor American citizens, which I think, by the way, is just flatly illegal."

Political weaponization of AI

The development of artificial intelligences has not been immune to the control that the government maintained over the tech sector in Silicon Valley. This, he says, has been done through the implementation of a political agenda in A.I. learning processes, which are shaped by a specific political perspective.

"This is one of the threats from the government. Is the government basically going to force our startups to come into compliance not just with their trade rules, but also with all of their [rules]? Essentially a censorship regime on A.I. that's exactly like the censorship regime that we had on social media," Andreessen summarized.

According to the mogul, it's an even greater threat than control and censorship on social media. "AI is going to be the control layer on everything. So AI is going to be the control layer on how your kids learn at school. It's going to be the control layer on who gets loans. It's going to be the control layer on does your house open when you come to the front door. It's going to be the control layer on everything."

In this regard, Andreessen asserted that a second Democratic administration would have had carte blanche on this issue and that Kamala Harris would have continued on this path already started by Joe Biden.