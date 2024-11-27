Biden approves $620 million arms sale to Israel

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 27 de noviembre, 2024

U.S. President Joe Biden approved an arms sale to Israel for $620 million, the British newspaper The Financial Times reported. The shipment includes precision weaponry.

The decision, which is not final, came less than a day after a ceasefire was reached for 60 days between Israel and the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tuesday that, among other things, the ceasefire agreement serves to supply weapons to troops fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon, as he noted that there were delays in the supply of arms.

However, U.S. officials denied that there is a direct connection between the ceasefire agreement and the arms shipments to Israel.

The officials also denied that there was an intentional delay in arms shipments to Israel, except in the case of heavy bombs, due to fears that their use in populated areas would cause heavy casualties and serious damage.

It should be noted that Netanyahu pointed out on Tuesday that the United States granted Israel freedom of action in case Hezbollah violates the agreement.

Senate overwhelmingly rejected Bernie Sanders' proposals to stop arms shipments to Israel



Recently, the Senate rejected three proposals submitted by far-left Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders known for his anti-Israel stances, which were aimed at curbing the transfer of military weaponry to Israel in the context of the war in the Gaza Strip that broke out after the Oct. 7 massacre perpetrated by Hamas and other terrorist groups in the southern part of the Jewish state.

Sanders' proposals were soundly rejected. As expected, most of the support came from Democratic senators, while the "no" votes were cast by members of the Democratic Party and the Republican Party.

The first of Sanders' proposals, which sought to stop sending tank shells, was rejected by 79 votes to 18. The second, which sought to suspend the supply of mortars, drew 78 votes against against 10 votes for. And the last, which sought to block the shipment of Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits, used to convert conventional bombs into high-precision guided munitions, was rejected by 80 votes to 17.