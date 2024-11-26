Trump announces crucial new White House appointments

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump revealed a new set of key appointments for his administration Monday, highlighting three figures who will lead important offices in the White House.

James Braid as director of the Office of Legislative Affairs

Trump announced that James Braid will be named director of the Office of Legislative Affairs, a key position to manage relations between the White House and Congress. Braid has extensive legislative experience, having served as a close adviser to Vice President-elect JD Vance. During Vance's two years in the Senate, Braid was charged with leading his policy team. In addition, Braid also served on the Office of Management and Budget during Trump's first term.

Braid is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Trump's legislative agenda, which could include tax reforms and even a new immigration measure.

Matt Brasseaux will lead the Office of Political Affairs

Another appointment is that of Matt Brasseaux, who will lead the Office of Political Affairs. This office is fundamental for the White House's communication with key sectors of the country, and Brasseaux, who recently served as deputy political director in Trump's 2024 campaign, will bring his political experience to consolidate the president-elect's relationship with various entities.

Alex Latcham in charge of the Office of Public Liaison

Finally, Trump announced that Alex Latcham will be the in charge of the Office of Public Liaison. This office aims to work together with state and local leaders to promote the White House agenda at the national level. Latcham, who has been a close adviser to Trump for the past eight years, played a prominent role in the 2024 campaign, especially in the early primary states.

These appointments add to a series of decisions for the configuration of Trump's cabinet, as the president-elect moves forward in building his team for the next term.