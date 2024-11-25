Judge Tanya Chutkan dismisses Trump election interference charges after prosecutor Smith's request

Published by Karina MarianiSabrina Martin Verified by 25 de noviembre, 2024

On Monday, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan approved a motion filed by special prosecutor Jack Smith to dismiss all four felony charges against President-elect Donald Trump in connection with his attempt to overturn his 2020 presidential election, due to a Justice Department policy that prevents the prosecution of a sitting president.

"The court will therefore grant the Government leave to dismiss this case," Chuktan wrote, officially marking the end of the landmark indictment filed last year against Donald Trump. The indictment had singled him out for four federal felonies linked to the events that occurred on Jan. 6.

Recently, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan canceled the remaining court deadlines in the case after Smith requested time to assess the unprecedented circumstances following Trump's victory.

Smith had a deadline on Dec. 2 for both the election interference case and the classified document cases against Trump after his team requested more time to determine how to deal with the unprecedented situation of pending federal cases against someone who had just been elected to the presidency.

Trump responds to special prosecutor's motion

Trump reacted strongly to Smith's decision through a message posted on his social networks. The president-elect called the court cases he faces “empty and lawless” and said they should never have been filed.

Trump affirmed that these legal proceedings, along with the other cases against him, represented a political strategy by the Democratic Party to unsuccessfully weaken their main opponent. “Over $100 million dollars of taxpayer dollars has been wasted in the Democrat Party’s fight against their political opponent, ME,” Trump wrote, referring to himself in all caps.

The former president continued his criticism by pointing out that never before in the history of the United States had anything similar been seen and also referred to the other prosecutors involved in the cases against him. Trump mentioned Fani Willis, prosecutor of Fulton County, Georgia, and her lover, Nathan Wade, whom he described as “ zero experienced in cases such as this.” He also criticized New York Attorney General Letitia James for using her position to campaign against him. Finally, he mentioned Alvin Bragg, Manhattan U.S. Attorney, who, according to Trump, was pressured by the Justice Department and the Democratic Party to pursue the case.

“These cases, like all of the other cases I have been forced to go through, are empty and lawless,” he said.