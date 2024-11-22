Judge Merchan officially postpones Trump's sentencing indefinitely

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 22 de noviembre, 2024

Judge Merchan has definitively postponed Donald Trump's sentencing in New York, with no set date for its resumption. Multiple media outlets reported this development throughout this week.

After learning that this possibility was on the table, District Attorney Alvin Bragg's brief was made public, informing the judge that he would not oppose the cancellation of Trump's next court date and that his sentence would be postponed indefinitely.

This Friday, Judge Merchan has issued an official order postponing the sentencing.

In that same order, Judge Merchan also granted the defense the opportunity to request the dismissal of all charges and the case as a whole.

Since the sentencing has been postponed, it will not take place until after Donald Trump's second term in office, which concludes in 2029.