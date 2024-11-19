Boston mayor will defend immigrants from Trump's deportations

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 19 de noviembre, 2024

Ending all sanctuary cities is one of the big promises made by Donald Trump during the campaign. One of them is Boston, where its mayor, Michelle Wu, has already assured that she will strongly oppose the president-elect's intention to carry out a mass deportation of illegal immigrants and end the benefits granted to them at the expense of taxpayers' money.

"Elections have consequences, and the federal government is responsible for a certain set of actions, and cities, no individual city, can reverse or override some parts of that. But what we can do is make sure that we are doing our part to protect our residents in every possible way, that we are not cooperating with those efforts that actually threaten the safety of everyone by causing widespread fear and and having large scale economic impact," Wu noted in an interview on WCVB.

The Boston mayor generated outrage after calling those illegal immigrants - who do not properly contribute to the country's social and economic growth - "part of our community."

"And then we are providing the spaces to reach out directly to our residents, because the last thing we want is for people who are part of our economy, part of our school system, part of our community and the fabric of our city, to feel that all of a sudden they have to retreat into the shadows with a fear that reaching out to city services, whether it's calling 911, when you need it, or taking your child to school, those are all city services that have nothing to do with immigration enforcement, and we will continue to protect our residents within those spaces," she added.

With her statements, Wu aligns herself with what has already been raised by the governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey, who strongly denied that her state will cooperate with the next federal government to execute the deportations that Trump wants to carry out.