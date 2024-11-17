Trump selects Chris Wright, CEO of the fracking-focused oil company Liberty Energy, as Secretary of Energy

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 16 de noviembre, 2024

President-elect Donald Trump announced that Chris Wright, CEO and founder of Liberty Energy, will lead the Department of Energy.

Highlighting Wright as "a leading technologist and entrepreneur in Energy," Trump said he was "thrilled" to announce that the oil industry executive will join his administration both as secretary of Energy and as a "member of the newly formed Council of National Energy."

Wright's biography said the Liberty Energy CEO worked in the "Nuclear, Solar, Geothermal, and Oil and Gas" sectors.

"Most significantly, Chris was one of the pioneers who helped launch the American Shale Revolution that fueled American Energy Independence, and transformed the Global Energy Markets and Geopolitics," the release read.

According to the Liberty Energy website, Wright holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from MIT and completed graduate studies in electrical engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, and MIT.

"[Wright] is a self-described tech nerd turned entrepreneur and a dedicated humanitarian on a mission to better human lives by expanding access to abundant, affordable, and reliable energy," the company bio says.

The selection demonstrates that Trump is willing to fulfill his campaign promises to rebuild an economy around energy independence, similar to his first term.

It also clearly demonstrates that the president-elect again seeks to bolster oil and gas production, another cornerstone of his campaign.

Wright's appointment also demonstrates the diametrically opposite line that Trump will take regarding his predecessor, Joe Biden, who, during these four years, advocated for energy renewal through green energy.

If confirmed by the Senate, Wright will replace current Secretary Jennifer Granholm, who supports electric vehicles and carbon-free wind, solar and nuclear power.

"They annihilated your steel mills, decimated your coal jobs, assaulted your oil and gas jobs and sold off your manufacturing jobs to China and other foreign nations all over the world," the Republican front-runner said of the Biden administration during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania in October.

Wright will likely work closely with former congressman Lee Zeldin, whom he named as a candidate to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to Fox News Digital, Trump is also seeking to appoint an "energy czar" to roll back energy and climate regulations implemented by Biden.