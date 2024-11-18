Republicans threaten to sanction the International Criminal Court for its prosecution of Israeli leaders

Published by Leandro Fleischer Verified by 18 de noviembre, 2024

John Thune, the incoming Republican majority leader in the Senate, warned the International Criminal Court (ICC) that the United States will impose sanctions if it issues arrest warrants on war crimes charges against Israeli leaders, such as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Thune referred to the application filed by ICC Attorney General Karim Khan, who last May issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and Gallant, as well as the three leaders of Hamas: Yahya Sinwar, Ismail Haniyeh and Mohammed Deif, who have already been eliminated by Israel in its anti-terrorist war in the Gaza Strip after the Oct. 7 massacre, for murder, hostage-taking and sexual violence against Israeli citizens.

"If the ICC and its prosecutor do not reverse their outrageous and unlawful actions to pursue arrest warrants against Israeli officials, the Senate should immediately pass sanctions legislation, as the House has already done on a bipartisan basis," Thune expressed on X.

It should be noted that the House of Representatives approved with 247 votes in favor (42 of which were Democrats) and 155 against, legislation pushed by Republican Chip Roy to penalize and sanction the ICC after the issuance of the arrest warrants.

"If Majority Leader [Democrat Chuck] Schumer does not act, the Senate Republican majority will stand with our key ally Israel and make this – and other supportive legislation – a top priority in the next Congress," Thune added.

Other Republicans expressed support for Thune's proposal

Republican Senators Susan Collins and Tim Scott supported Thune's proposal.

"I agree with @SenJohnThune. The ICC must abandon its unlawful pursuit of arrest warrants against Israeli officials. If it fails to do so, the Senate should immediately consider the bipartisan legislation passed by the House to sanction the ICC," Collins said. She added that the United States "stands with Israel."

Scott said, "The Senate must pass our bill to protect Americans and our allies from wrongful targeting by the ICC. Standing up for our great ally Israel shouldn’t be a partisan issue."

House Speaker Mike Johnson argued, "The House voted in June to sanction the ICC if they proceed with their illegitimate plot, but Chuck Schumer has refused to bring the bill to the Senate. Grateful to see the resolve of @SenJohnThune for both our chambers to stand TOGETHER with Israel in the new Congress."

Military experts say ICC accusations against Israel lack basis



A group of military experts, known as the High Level Military Group (HLMG), submitted a report to the ICC in August questioning the war crimes charges against the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the war against Hamas and other terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip and the requests for arrests against leaders of the Jewish state.

The assessment was made in July, when the HLMG made a visit to Israel, where its members toured IDF headquarters, spoke with senior military commanders, monitored humanitarian aid operations and even entered Gaza.

In the report, the HLMG, which is composed of former chiefs of staff and senior military officers from North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) countries, argues that the allegations are not supported by the evidence, so they and the arrest warrants for Israeli leaders could have dangerous implications for future military operations by democratic countries in urban conflicts.