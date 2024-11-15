Nancy Pelosi will seek reelection in 2026

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi filed the appropriate paperwork to run for reelection in 2026, when she will be 86.

Pelosi has represented California's 11th district in the House of Representatives for more than three decades. She is one of the oldest members of Congress in terms of age and years of service in Congress.

In the November election, she soundly defeated Republican Bruce Lou, winning 81.3% of the vote in her district.

Pelosi served as speaker of the House of Representatives in two different terms: from 2007 to 2011 and from 2019 to 2023.