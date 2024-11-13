'The Guardian' to stop posting on X following Musk's announcement to join Trump's cabinet

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 13 de noviembre, 2024

The British newspaper The Guardian announced Wednesday, both through its media outlets and a post on X - the last - that it will stop publishing and using the social network following Elon Musk's official entry into Donald Trump's future cabinet.

The media outlet, highly critical of the president-elect, argues that "the advantages of being on X are now outweighed by the disadvantages and that resources could be put to better use."

This Guardian claims that the social network, which Elon Musk purchased and took control of last year, has become a space in which there is "disturbing" content. The British media outlet pointed out several troubling developments, suggesting that Elon Musk has allowed X to become a space for the "extreme right" and "racism."

It also claims that in the recent U.S. elections, the tech tycoon used the platform for political purposes and to intervene in the public debate.

The decision was made public this Wednesday, shortly after Donald Trump's team officially announced that Musk, along with Vivek Ramaswamy, will be part of the Republican's cabinet in the future administration, set to take office on January 20.

Ramaswamy and Musk will oversee the so-called Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Unlike a traditional federal department, this body will be responsible for overseeing the budgets and operations of government agencies.

The Guardian's profile is expected to remain unchanged. The announcement of the decision to cease activity on the platform is now pinned as the last post on the outlet's wall. Just before that, there's a post about some birds from Borneo that resemble rhinos.

The Guardian assured that its workers and reporters will be able to continue using the social network as they please, as well as their news can continue to be shared on X by other users.