Fastest in the West: Newsom runs as the anti-Trump Democratic leader

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 9 de noviembre, 2024

While Democratic leaders continue looking for culprits to blame for the electoral disaster (with Joe Biden as their main target), Gavin Newsom has wasted no time in casting himself as the leader democrats needs in the face of Donald Trump. In what has been seen as the first step in his race to the White House four years from now, the California governor called an emergency session in the state legislature to "protect the values" of the state.

With an illuminating "California is ready to fight," Newsom launched his anti-Trump call on the same day he was visiting the areas affected by the giant Ventura fire, which burned more than 20,500 acres in just two days. While offering resources to those affected and surveying progress to contain the blaze, Newsom outlined his ideas to stop the president-elect's initiatives beginning in January.

Shielding California wokism

Newsom posted on his X account, "I just called an emergency special session to help bolster our legal resources and protect our state against any unlawful actions by the incoming Trump administration.”

“Whether it be our fundamental civil rights, reproductive freedom, or climate action -- we refuse to turn back the clock and allow our values and laws to be attacked."

In a statement sent to the media by his office, Newsom added that "The freedoms we hold so dear in California are under attack, and we will not sit idle. California has faced this challenge before, and we know how to respond. We are prepared to fight in the courts, and we will do everything necessary to ensure Californians have the support and resources they need to thrive."

Support from the attorney general and leaders of both houses of the California legislature

The statement also had input from the state's attorney general, Rob Bonta, as well as speaker Robert Rivas and California Senate Majority Leader Mike McGuire. All three shared and expanded on their governor's arguments and assured they were ready for the "battle" ahead.

The statement announced this session will take place on December 2 when the California legislature reconvenes.