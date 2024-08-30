Latinas for Trump Vance joins forces with Mayra Flores to boost Hispanic vote

Published by Virgina Martínez Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

Latinas For Trump Vance continued its campaign promoting the Hispanic vote for the Republican ticket this week with Mayra Flores, who was the first Mexican-born representative in the country's history.

Flores, who is campaigning to get back to the House of Representatives, said that the November election will be "the most important of our lifetime," in words reported by DRB Media Communications. That is why, she said, it is crucial to "make sure everyone has an opportunity to vote."

Latinas for Trump Vance advisor Betty Cardenas shared photos with Flores, as well as Donald Trump Jr., during the week: