Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 7 de noviembre, 2024

Rick Scott was re-elected as Florida's senator, securing his second six-year term after defeating Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in the election. Scott, who had already won the Florida governorship twice and the Senate seat once, consolidated his victory with a larger margin than in previous elections.

"THANK YOU, FLORIDA! I’m honored to serve as your Senator for another 6 years! Tomorrow, we begin the fight to Make Washington WORK Again!" Scott wrote on X the night of his win.

Mucarsel-Powell was not doing well in the polls. Her campaign leaning toward progressive, left-wing policies did not win over the Sunshine State electorate.

The senator now turns his attention to Republican Party leadership

Scott's victory not only reaffirms Republican dominance in Florida, but also opens the possibility of a new political challenge. The senator now turns his attention to the leadership of the Republican Party in the Senate, as the current leader, Mitch McConnell, will soon retire. Scott will compete for the position with other senators, such as John Cornyn of Texas and John Thune of South Dakota.