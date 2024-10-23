Florida: Voters back Rick Scott over Debbie Mucarsel-Powell in Senate race

Published by Verónica Silveri Pazos Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

A survey from Emerson College Polling/The Hill revealed that Sen. Rick Scott holds a 4-point lead (48%) over Democrat Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (44%) in the Senate race in Florida.

When undecided voters (8%) were asked which candidate they lean toward, Scott's support increased to 53%, while Mucarsel-Powell's rose to 47% (giving a 6-point lead to the incumbent senator).

Senator Scott answered questions from his constituents

On the eve of the election, the senator held a Town Hall in Miami. Scott met with and answered questions from his constituents on a variety of crucial issues, from the economy to gun control. The event was part of his statewide tour to listen to voters' concerns and further detail his proposals for the 2024 election.

Scott, who has been a strong critic of the policies of the Biden-Harris administration, many of which have generated chaos in various facets of the nation, responded fully to the question about the goal of becoming Senate majority leader and what he would do if that became a reality:

First I must win my election and then focus on what's next. After that I will run to represent the Senate majority once we get it back. ... We know we have a lot of problems, which neither the Republicans nor the Democrats mention.

We talk about Medicare and we have to see how we preserve it, Social Security, the border, conflicts around the world, inflation. My goal is clear, to become the leader of the Senate and tackle the problems once and for all. ... Will it be easy? No. But it must be done. ... You can't keep putting your hands out to take responsibility, we have to take responsibility, we have problems and we have to solve them.