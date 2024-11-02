Judge allows thousands affected by mail-in ballot irregularities in Erie, Pa. to vote in person

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 2 de noviembre, 2024

Judge David Ridge ruled Friday that voters in Erie County who wanted to participate in the election by mail but did not receive ballots in a timely manner will be able to go in person to pick up their ballots before November 5.

The decision, welcomed by both parties, comes after election authorities were unable to verify whether at least 14,000 voters had correctly received ballots to cast their vote by mail.

The Democratic Party filed a lawsuit last week pointing out problems in the printing and delivery of the ballots, which was later seconded by the Republican Party. The election authorities themselves acknowledged the failures.

The judge also ordered to extend the hours of operation of the election office, add another printer and resend ballots to out-of-state voters.

Democrats and Republicans alike are closely watching the voting process in the county, one of two considered key to carry the swing state and the election.

In 2012, Erie residents overwhelmingly opted for Barack Obama. Four years later, they awarded the victory to Donald Trump. In the following election, they chose the blue side again, electing Joe Biden although only by one point.