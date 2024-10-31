Published by Israel Duro Verified by 31 de octubre, 2024

With five days to go before the election, surrealism has taken over the campaign. With nerves on edge, and concerns rising over apossible manipulation of the results, a Chinese citizen managed to cast a ballot illegally in Michigan while ABC mistakenly aired some election night results in which they gave victory to Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.

The Wolverine State's secretary of state, Democrat Jocelyn Benson - a major opponent of Republican demands to require voter ID to prevent fraud on the grounds that "non-citizens don't vote" or it is "rare that they do"- has been portrayed by being forced to acknowledge that such an infraction has occurred under her jurisdiction.

In a joint statement with Washtenaw County Prosecutor Eli Savit, Benson reported that a Chinese national, without U.S. citizenship, had successfully cast a ballot for the November election. The alleged offender, a University of Michigan student, has been charged as an "unauthorized elector attempting to vote" and for "perjury," for the "making of a false affidavit for the purpose of obtaining a voter registration."

Democrat Benson, who claimed that illegals would not get to vote, exposed

In the brief, Benson re-emphasized how exceptional this situation was, despite what happened on her turf:

"Only U.S. citizens can register and vote in our elections. It is illegal to lie on any registration forms or voting applications about one’s citizenship status. Doing so is a felony. Noncitizen voting is an extremely isolated and rare event. Investigations in multiple states and nationwide have found no evidence of large numbers of noncitizens registering to vote. Even less common is a noncitizen actually casting a ballot. When it does happen, we take it extremely seriously. Our elections are secure and Michigan’s state and local election officials carefully follow the law."

According to several experts, this vote will be counted since, due to the anonymity of the votes, it is not possible to locate such a ballot and void it.

ABC 'advances' Harris's victory in Pennsylvania

To confuse matters further, ABC went viral for broadcasting on air what appeared to be the Pennsylvania election results as if the official count had already been completed after the citizens' visit to the polls.

During the telecast of the Mexican Grand Prix last Sunday, local ABC station WNEP-TV, which can be seen in the northern Keystone State, showed signs that Kamala had garnered 52% of the ballots compared to Donald Trump's 47%... with 100% of the votes counted.

Although the network was quick to point out that the results appeared on the screen by "error" and that they had been "randomly generated" as part of a test prior to the November 5 election, the situation set social media ablaze with accusations of election fraud.