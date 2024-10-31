Trump rides pickup truck a day after Biden calls his supporters 'garbage'

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

Former President Donald Trump, in another historic image for his campaign, donned a fluorescent orange vest and boarded a garbage truck for a stop in Green Bay, Wisconsin, just a day after President Joe Biden insulted his supporters by calling them "garbage."

"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump asked reporters in attendance. "This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."

On Tuesday, as Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her closing arguments at a rally near the White House, Biden was asked what he thought about the controversial monologue by comedian Tony Hinchcliffe, who referred to Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage" during the historic Trump rally at Madison Square Garden, New York.

"Donald Trump has no character. He doesn’t give a damn about the Latino community," Biden said on a campaign call. "Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage."

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters" the president added.

Trump then responded by climbing into a garbage truck alongside a worker who works as a garbage collector, Republican Vivek Ramaswamy did the same on his own, in another viral moment of the day.

From the garbage truck, Trump also addressed the controversy over Puerto Rico: "I love Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico loves me. I don't know anything about a comedian."

#WATCH | Trump: "I love Puerto Rico and Puerto Rico loves me. I don't know anything about a comedian" pic.twitter.com/sFVhg7OG9w — VOZ (@Voz_US) October 30, 2024

Trump's new move also comes a week after he fried and served several french fry combos to customers and journalists at a Pennsylvania McDonald's, in what appears to be a new campaign method by the former president to reach out to everyday Americans.

Indeed, at a rally in Green Bay, where he arrived dressed in the fluorescent orange vest, Trump sent several messages to the working class telling them that Democrats consider them second-class citizens.

"I have to begin by saying 250 million Americans are not garbage," Trump said.

#WATCH | Donald Trump takes the stage in Green Bay, Wisconsin wearing his trash truck safety vest:



🗣️ "I have to begin by saying, 250 million Americans are not garbage" pic.twitter.com/cLTS0oZkHH — VOZ (@Voz_US) October 31, 2024

"This week, Kamala has been comparing her political opponents to the most evil mass murderers in history. And now, speaking on a call for her campaign last night, crooked Joe Biden finally said what he and Kamala really think of our supporters. He called them garbage, no way, no way."

The former president made Biden's comment a centerpiece of his speech, trying to exploit it to the fullest with less than a week to go before Nov. 5.

"Kamala and Joe, call all of us, and them, even them, garbage. I call you the heart and soul of America," Trump said during the rally.

"You are the heart and soul. You built our country, you know? You built our country. You built it. Far more than they built it, I can tell you that. You built it. And by the way, I want to thank all of our incredible sanitation workers all across America. Because they work hard, they really do work hard. And they don't get the credit they deserve, like our police, like our firefighters, like so many others."

Finally, Trump told the story of how his advisors convinced him to wear the orange vest on stage despite the fact that he was initially reluctant to wear it in front of thousands of people.

"I got in the car, and I'm driving over here, and I have this still on. And I come into the arena, and I say, ‘Where's my jacket? I want to get out of this thing.’ And they said, ‘It would be unbelievable if you could wear it on stage,’" Trump recounted.

President Trump tells the story of how the garbage truck and the orange vest came to be.



🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/fmoYkWNhwK — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 30, 2024

"I said, ‘No way. I got 25,000 people standing outside. I got all these people here. There's no way I'm wearing it on stage,’" continued the former president, who then had the audience burst out laughing.

"They said, ‘Oh, okay, sir’ (...) 'But if you did, you know, it actually makes you look thinner'. And they got me. (...)'When they said I look thinner, I said, in that case, I'll wear it on stage. I may never wear a blue jacket again."