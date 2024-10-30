Pennsylvania: Judge extends mail-in ballot deadline in Bucks County following Trump campaign lawsuit

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 30 de octubre, 2024

A judge in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, has ruled in favor of Donald Trump's campaign and the deadline to vote by mail will be extended to 5 p.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 1.

The judge's order comes after the Republican candidate's campaign filed a lawsuit against county authorities because of alterations that affected mail-in ballots for absentee citizens.

In this county of more than half a million inhabitants, Trump's campaign team claimed that the mismanagement of the vote-by-mail office prevented a significant number of citizens from voting.

The lawsuit points to an incident at an election office in the county, where, due to the slow process, the line had a wait time of several hours. This caused many of the people waiting to go without voting because they were forced to wait until after 5 p.m.

However, the Bucks County elections office denied these citizens the right to vote and ordered them to leave, according to the lawsuit. "This is a direct violation of Pennsylvanians' rights to cast their ballot - and all voters have a right to STAY in line," the Trump campaign said in a statement reported by 6ABC.

The Republican National Committee and the campaign of Republican Senate candidate David McCormick joined the lawsuit against Bucks County, where Democrats currently govern. The results in Bucks County will be crucial in the battle for Pennsylvania, one of the seven swing states.