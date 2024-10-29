Election officials warn Marcola, Ore., voters to avoid using Postal Service mailboxes after theft
Keys to two USPS mailboxes were stolen Sunday night from a post office.
Marcola, a small community in Lane County, Oregon, warned voters not to use USPS mailboxes to mail their ballots.
Overnight Sunday, keys to two mailboxes were stolen from a post office during a burglary, according to reports.
"Although this does not appear to be related to the election, we are being cautious and asking voters in Marcola not to return their ballots using these mailboxes," explained County Clerk Dena Dawson, in remarks reported by The Oregonian.
"Instead, they [voters] can use the official ballot drop box at Mohawk Marketplace on the way into town
The recommendation comes shortly after news broke that ballot boxes were set on fire in the state's most populous city, Portland. The same happened in Vancouver, Wash. Both episodes are under investigation.