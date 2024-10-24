In desperation, Democrats unleash a full arsenal of fake news against Trump: 'We need to lock him up,' even tying him to Epstein and Hitler

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 24 de octubre, 2024

With no arguments or political agenda to wield, Kamala Harris has opted to dust off the mud-slinging machine to try to weaken Donald Trump's rise in the race for the White House. In recent hours, both she and other Democratic leaders - such as Joe Biden - have raised the level of attacks against the Republican with calls to shut him down ("politically") and trying to link him, through hoaxes, to the disgraced tycoon Jeffrey Epstein.... and even with Hitler.

While the current president shows an almost obsessive fixation in his latest public appearances with putting Trump in jail, the candidate and her team are focused on trying to link Trump with personalities whose crimes have turned them into the embodiment of evil for public opinion. Something logical considering that, except for much abortion, contradictions and empty messagess, Kamala and Walz have not been able - or have not wanted to disguise their radicalism - to demonstrate what they intend to do if they gain power in the world’s leading power.

A rhetoric facilitated by the absence of 'fact checking' by the mainstream media on Harris.

The bad results predicted by both the polls and election projections by media and left-leaning pollsters have exacerbated tension in the Democratic camp, which, seeing that its hackneyed "Trump is coming" argument no longer works - indeed even more and more people find it desirable - means they have resorted to linking him to great historical monsters.

Because the important thing is the headline that allows them to put the former president together with Epstein and even Hitler in the same sentence. The fact that they are stories from more than 30 years ago and difficult to corroborate - the Trump campaign has already branded them as "hoax"-, is the least of it, especially for someone whom the traditional media do not bother to do fact checking, taking for granted - at least until now, although it seems to be changing - anything she claims.

A former model and an alleged party 30 years ago with Epstein.

Over the past Wednesday, Kamala's team turned to former model Stacey Williams to accuse the former president of "manhandling and unwanted sexual contact" at a party with Epstein in 1993!!!! The most important part of the testimony was to make it clear that the mogul and "Donald were very, very good friends and spent a lot of time together." The Republican's campaign has already branded these accusations as "unequivocally false" and pointed to a former Obama adviser as the source of the hoax.

Kamala accuses Trump of being a "fascist" and invoking Hitler.

If that wasn't enough, Kamala did not hesitate to accuse Trump of being a "fascist" and of "invoking Hitler." The vice president echoed some words of ex-military John Kelly who claimed to have heard the former president : "You know, Hitler did some good things too."

"It is deeply troubling and incredibly dangerous for Donald Trump to invoke Adolf Hitler, the man who was responsible for the deaths of six million Jews and hundreds of thousands of Americans. Donald Trump is increasingly unhinged and unstable, and in a second term, people like John Kelly would not be there to be the safeguards against his tendencies and actions."

According to her, Trump wants "unchecked power," with "a military that is loyal to him," rather than to the Constitution. Something that the conservative's campaign was quick to flatly deny, accusing this type of statements of the attempts on his life: "Kamala's dangerous rhetoric is directly responsible for the multiple assassination attempts against President Trump and she continues to fan the flames of violence, all in the name of politics. She is despicable and her grotesque behavior demonstrates that she is unfit for office."