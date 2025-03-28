Department of Education investigates California for ‘hiding’ children's gender identity from parents

Published by Alejandro Baños 28 de marzo, 2025

The Department of Education announced that it is investigating education authorities in California for allegedly violating a law, the Family Educational Rights Privacy Act (FERPA), that empowers parents to access their children's educational information.

The agency alleges that the California Department of Education (CDE) imposes a statewide rule on its staff that states they cannot disclose minors' gender identity to their parents, rather than obeying FERPA.

The Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO), the Department of Education division investigating the CDE, claimed to have grounds to "believe that numerous local educational agencies (LEAs) in California may be violating FERPA to socially transition children at school while hiding minors' gender identity from parents."

In addition, the SPPO hinted that the CDE is behind these actions. "Given the number of LEAs that appear to be involved, SPPO is concerned that CDE played a role, either directly or indirectly, in the widespread adoption of these practices," said a release from the federal education division.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon weighed in, stating that, if true, these are "immoral and potentially against the law" practices.

"Teachers and school counselors should not be in the business of advising minors entrusted to their care on consequential decisions about their sexual identity and mental health. That responsibility and privilege lies with a parent or trusted loved one," McMahon said. "It is not only immoral but also potentially in contradiction with federal law for California schools to hide crucial information about a student’s wellbeing from parents and guardians."

McMahon added that this investigation is aimed at "vigorously protect parents’ rights and ensure that students do not fall victim to a radical transgender ideology that often leads to family alienation and irreversible medical interventions."