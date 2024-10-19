Kamala Harris is scaring men away

Published by Israel Duro Verified by 19 de octubre, 2024

Last week, The New York Times warned Democratic leaders that Donald Trump was cutting into their traditional automatic voting bloc of Hispanic and black voters. A closer look reveals that this is not just a matter of race, but of gender. Specifically, men are massively abandoning Kamala Harris in the face of the woke and anti-male drift that predominates among the party’s leaders, increasingly radicalized and committed to radical feminism and the LGBT agenda.

Until now, the voters associated with Donald Trump, repeated and demonized ad nauseam by the Democrats with Joe Biden at the head, were white men. However, the latest polls indicate that the male vote, regardless of racial and religious qualifiers, is migrating toward the Republican candidate.

According to the NYT, Trump leads by 11 points among men. Kamala Harris is left with the consolation of leading widely among women. Subsequent polls insist on this aspect, with the nuance that even Hispanic and black men are not seeing the vision of the "new masculinity" that the Democrats are selling.

Hispanic and black voters reject the Democrats’ ‘new masculinity’

According to this poll, since he first ran in 2016, support for Trump from the black community has grown by 8 points. That year, he had just 7% of this vote, while now 15% are projected to cast their ballot for him at the polls. Much of the increase is due to men, whose support for the former president reached 20% in the latest poll.

The trend is equal among Hispanics. A poll conducted by the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) points out that, in a poll conducted in California, 46% of men support Kamala Harris, but Trump already has 42% of male voting intention among members of this ethnic group.

The CEO of NALEO, Raul Vargas, pointed out that this trend is the same throughout the country, and that it can be decisive in swing states on Nov. 5. This is confirmed by last Sunday's NYT poll, in which the difference in voting intention among Hispanic men is barely 3 points in favor of the Democrat (48%-45%).

According to Harris, men who reject her do so because they do not want a woman president

The reaction of Kamala's team has been to get involved in a campaign to attract the male vote, although they do not seem to have understood where the problem lies. In fact, the very video they uploaded to social media to win back the male vote says that men's problem is that they don't want a woman as president. It has already been described as "the cringiest political ad ever created." The legal correspondent for The Federalist, Margot Cleveland, noted that this ad seems to show that "the only men the people working for the Harris campaign know are Doug Emhoff and Tim Walz."

The governor of Minnesota and Harris' running mate starred in another ad aimed at the male vote, trying to add Second Amendment advocates in the process. In the video, Walz is seen with a rifle hunting pheasants, though he hasn't been spared mockery for his apparent problems loading the weapon either.