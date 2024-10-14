Polls: Kamala Harris falls and Donald Trump rises

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

The matchup between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is destined to be one of the closest election battles in recent years. Some polls project a victory by a slight advantage to the Democratic candidate, while others give the triumph to the Republican.

There are also other polls that predict a technical tie, such as that published by NBC News, in which both candidates are projected 48% of the votes each.

"As summer has turned to fall, any sign of momentum for Kamala Harris has ground to a halt. The race is a dead heat," noted the poll's authors, Jeff Horwitt and Bill McInturff.

However, the trend is favorable for Trump and detrimental to Harris. With respect to the last poll conducted by the outlet in September, the Democratic candidate has dropped 1 point, while the Republican is up from 44%, also undermining the support for third-party candidates such as Cornel West or Jill Stein.

Harris down, Trump up

Other polls do not reflect a technical tie between the two candidates, but a minimal distance between Trump and Harris is evident. A consistent trend, however, is that the Republican candidate is ascending and the Democrat moving down.

For example, an ABC/Ipsos poll showed a narrowing of the gap between the two from 6 to 2 points from September to October. Harris is forecast with 50% of popular support to Trump's 48%.

Another case is the CBS/YouGov poll, which showed a 3-point difference in October, down from 4 points in September. The Democrat received 51% in this poll and the Republican 48%.