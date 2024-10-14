Trump's team criticizes Kamala Harris for wanting to ‘cancel’ Columbus Day

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 14 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump's campaign team criticized Kamala Harris for wanting to change the name of Columbus Day to "Indigenous Peoples Day," cementing her intention to "cancel American traditions."

"Kamala Harris is your stereotypical leftist. Not only does she want to raise taxes and defund the police – she also wants to cancel American traditions like Columbus Day," noted Karoline Leavitt, national press secretary for the Trump campaign, in an interview on Fox News.

Leavitt guaranteed that Trump will "protect this holiday" if he returns to the White House from efforts by left-wing radicals like Harris to want to "erase our nation's history."

"President Trump will make sure Christopher Columbus’ great legacy is honored and protect this holiday from radical leftists who want to erase our nation’s history like Kamala Harris," Leavitt said.

Harris: ‘We must not shy away from this shameful past’

The Trump team's statements stem from words Harris uttered on Oct. 12, 2021, the day Columbus Day is commemorated, about the Europeans who reached American shores in 1492.

"It is an honor to be with you this week as we celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day while telling the truth about the nation's history," said the Democratic candidate. "Since 1934, every October the United States has recognized the voyage of the European explorers who first landed on the shores of the Americas. But that is not the whole story. Those explorers ushered in a wave of devastation for tribal nations – perpetrating violence, stealing land, and spreading disease. We must not shy away from this shameful past, and we must shed light on it and do everything we can to address the impact of the past on native communities today."

Harris: Years of disparagement of Columbus Day

Harris’ attacks did not end there. Since 2021, every time Columbus Day was commemorated, Harris took the opportunity to disparage the celebration, always referring to it as "Indigenous Peoples Day."