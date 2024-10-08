Trump to hold rally in Tren de Aragua-stricken Aurora, CO

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 8 de octubre, 2024

Donald Trump´s campaign team confirmed that the Republican candidate will hold a rally in Aurora (Colorado) this Friday, a suburb east of Denver plagued by crime and delinquency, especially committed by gang members of the Tren de Aragua group.

"President Donald J. Trump will deliver remarks at a rally in Aurora, Colorado on Friday, October 11, 2024," the Republican candidate's campaign team wrote in a communique.

This Colorado town has become one of the country's major crime hotspots. Since 2022, according to Republicans, many of the immigrants who have arrived in the town have brought with them "chaos and fear," turning it into "a war zone."

"With approximately 43,000 migrants flooding the neighboring city of Denver since December 2022, many of these migrants have made their way to Aurora, bringing chaos and fear with them. Local families have been forced to flee their homes as Tren de Aragua members terrorize apartment complexes with guns, theft, and rampant drug activity," stated the Trump campaign.

Kamala Harris is responsible, Republicans say

Republicans directly blame Kamala Harris - who has acted as the top immigration official during Joe Biden's four years in office - for the crisis in Aurora and other crime-ridden localities across the country.

"Kamala Harris’ open-border policies are turning once-safe communities into nightmares for law-abiding citizens. Kamala's border bloodbath has made every state a border state, leaving Colorado families at the mercy of criminals," Trump's team concluded.

These comments were joined by Lauren Boebert. The Republican representative for Colorado welcomed Trump to her state, who will be able to see with his own eyes the "crisis" caused by the Democratic authorities.

Aurora took on national prominence after, in August, gang members of the Aragua Train took over two local buildings. An independent investigation revealed that those most responsible for these incidents were the Biden Administration, Denver authorities and publicly subsidized NGOs, which "provided the funding and logistics to place a large number of Venezuelan immigrants in Aurora," thus generating "a magnet for crime and gangs."