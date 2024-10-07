Eric Adams' circle is shrinking: Phil Banks resigns as deputy mayor for public safety

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 7 de octubre, 2024

Philip Banks III, a close friend of Mayor Eric Adams, resigned as New York's deputy mayor for public safety. It is the highest-ranking official to step down in the string of resignations by Adams' team since he became embroiled in a bribery scandal.

The Democratic mayor is accused of five criminal charges for receiving up to $10 million from foreign businessmen and at least one Turkish government official, among others.

Speaking to local media outlet Spectrum News NY1, Adams said that Banks had left the post to "pursue other things in his life" and that he had stepped away so as not to hinder the work being done in the city.

The resignation of Banks, whose home was raided and phone seized by the FBI, deepens the crisis in an administration that has seen six top officials announce they would step down and Democratic politicians calling for Adams to step down, with Gov. Kathy Hochul acknowledging she is looking into the mayor's situation.

The former police captain pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers asked to dismiss the bribery charges, claiming he had only received legal and customary "courtesies." They also accused the prosecution of leaking "sensitive information" to the media.