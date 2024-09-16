U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves admits he won't prosecute "hundreds of cases" from Jan. 6

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 16 de septiembre, 2024

Matthew Graves, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, spoke out in defense of his team's cases against the January 6 defendants. In an interview with 60 Minutes, Graves assured that no one was being prosecuted for their opinions, "they are being prosecuted for their actions."

More than 1,000 people have been convicted of attacking the Capitol in 2021. The trials have been criticized for fairness and political persecution. Donald Trump even called those sentenced "hostages."

The prosecutor pointed out that they had refused to prosecute "hundreds of cases" despite the FBI's assurances that there was sufficient evidence.

They decided not to prosecute them, he explained, because they considered that there was a lack of evidence or because they did not correspond to guidelines established on January 7 by "career" prosecutors. He claimed that those guidelines had been established during the Trump administration and drawn up by professionals with no political commitments.

The charges range from "trespassing" to "seditious conspiracy.” According to the report, 14 people have been convicted. Among them is Enrique Tarrio, whose mother spoke to VOZ.

Prosecutors were forced to drop a charge often used against participants in the Capitol attack after the Supreme Court limited its use. Former police officer Thomas Robertson, for example, had his 87-month prison sentence reduced by more than a year due to the Supreme Court's ruling.