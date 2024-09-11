Ohio Governor Sends Law Enforcement Officials to Springfield to Address Haitian Immigrant Crisis

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 11 de septiembre, 2024

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine promised to send law enforcement and allocate additional resources in health care to address the surge of immigrants Haitians in Springfield, a city that has welcomed some 15,000 Haitians since 2020. This massive influx has created serious challenges for local services and tested the city's ability to manage the situation.

At a recent press conference, DeWine expressed concern about the impact of illegal immigration on local communities. While not opposed to Temporary Protected Status (TPS), the governor emphasized that the federal government must take greater responsibility to support affected cities.

"These dramatic surges impact every citizen of the community, every citizen," DeWine said, underscoring the difficulties faced by other Ohio cities, such as Findlay and Lima, due to the increased migrant population.

Additional measures to address the crisis

DeWine detailed that the state will deploy the Ohio State Highway Patrol to assist local authorities with traffic problems resulting from the increase in accidents and violations of traffic laws by immigrants unfamiliar with U.S. road rules. In addition, the state will allocate $2.5 million over the next two years to strengthen health services, providing primary care to immigrants through the county health department and private medical institutions.

These actions are in addition to resources previously allocated to Springfield, which include educational programs, driver training, immunizations and translation services in schools. DeWine noted that the pressure on local services has increased due to the rapid growth of the immigrant population.

Tensions over immigration policy

DeWine's announcement comes against a backdrop of increasing tension over immigration policy in Ohio. Recently, state Attorney General Dave Yost ordered an investigation to explore possible legal action to limit the number of migrants the federal government sends to Ohio communities. Yost hinted at the possibility of filing a lawsuit to protect the state's cities from what he considers a disproportionate burden.

The crisis in Springfield, a city of 59,000, is also not an isolated case. Political instability and violence in Haiti have forced thousands of citizens to seek refuge elsewhere in the United States. The massive influx of Haitians has strained Springfield's infrastructure and basic services and created tensions in the local community.